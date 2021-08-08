Serbian capital is engulfed in smoke from landfill fire

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Authorities in Belgrade have warned citizens to stay indoors because of a large fire that has erupted at a garbage landfill close to the Serbian capital. Much of Belgrade was covered with smoke, foul smells and haze on Sunday after the fire that erupted in Europe’s second-largest landfill, located in the village of Vinca on the city outskirts. The Belgrade mayor said the fire was under control but added that Belgrade residents should close their windows and refrain from leaving their homes if they can smell the smoke. The Vinca landfill has been a source of air, soil and water pollution for decades.