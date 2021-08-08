Official: Airstrikes in south Afghanistan hit clinic, school

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A provincial council member says airstrikes have damaged a health clinic and high school in the capital of southern Afghanistan’s Helmand province. In northern Kunduz province Sunday, Taliban fighters made additional gains. A Defense Ministry statement confirmed that airstrikes were carried out in parts of the city of Lashkar Gah. It said forces targeted Taliban positions, killing 54 fighters and wounding 23 others. It made no mention of a clinic or school being bombed. A Helmand provincial council member says airstrikes hit a health clinic and a school in the city’s 7th police district late Saturday.