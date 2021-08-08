Free shots at South Beach nightclub – vaccine shots, that is

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ready to party at one of South Beach’s most glamorous nightclubs? Then roll up your sleeves because these shots won’t get you buzzed. LIV is offering free COVID vaccines outside the Miami club where high rollers spend up to $20,000 just for a table. The start-studded nightclub, where Super Bowl champs celebrate at parties so legendary they’ve inspired lyrics from Drake and Kanye West, are setting up pop-up COVID vaccine sites over the weekend at LIV and club Story. They’re hoping to entice the young demographic that is particularly vulnerable to the Delta variant that is rapidly spreading across Florida.