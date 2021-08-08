Skip to Content

1 Chicago officer killed, 1 wounded in traffic stop shooting

AP - National News

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 29-year-old officer died and a second officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop. Police said at a news conference that the shooting happened late Saturday. The officers pulled over a vehicle carrying two men and a woman. Someone in the vehicle shot at the officers who returned fire. One of the suspects was also wounded. Chicago police first deputy superintendent Eric Carter says a female officer died at a hospital and the other is fighting for his life. Police say two of the people who were in the vehicle are in custody.

Associated Press

