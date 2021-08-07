Thai police arrest suspect in killing of Swiss woman

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police say they have arrested a suspect in the death of a Swiss woman on the tourist island of Phuket. Thailand’s national police chief confirmed to reporters that a suspect was arrested but offered no other details. According to an ID published by Thai media, the man is 27, and a Thai resident of Phuket. The body of the 57-year-old Swiss woman was found Thursday at a secluded spot on the island. Thai media reported that the her partially clothed body was lying face down in a rock crevice near a waterfall and appeared to have been concealed by a sheet. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has ordered a quick investigation. Swiss media reported that she was a member of the country’s diplomatic service.