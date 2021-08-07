Senate edges toward vote on Biden’s $1T infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators have convened for a second consecutive weekend session on the bipartisan infrastructure bill as they edge toward a vote.

Saturday’s action could wrap up swiftly with passage of the $1 trillion package or drag out for days as opponents try to slow President Joe Biden’s big priority.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to be on Capitol Hill for afternoon meetings on the legislation, which Biden said offered a potentially “historic investment.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says, “We can get this done the easy way or the hard way.” He says he’ll keep senators in session until they finish the bill and send it to the House.