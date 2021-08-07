Skip to Content

Once lagging, Europe catches up to the US in vaccinations

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has caught up to the once-vaunted U.S. coronavirus vaccination effort despite a sluggish start. In mid-February, less than 4% of people living in the 27-nation bloc were at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, compared with nearly 12% in the U.S. Now some 60% of EU residents have received at least one dose, compared to less than 58% of Americans. Italian Premier Mario Draghi was among the European leaders taking a victory lap this week. Spain and Portugal are among the most vaccinated European nations while Bulgaria is among the countries lagging far behind the regional average.

