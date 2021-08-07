Once-gloomy scientist says future UK lockdowns unlikely

LONDON (AP) — A British scientist who gained prominence for issuing dire warnings about the spread of COVID-19 says the U.K. is unlikely to need future lockdowns but new infections may rise significantly as social interactions increase. Professor Neil Ferguson, an infectious disease expert at Imperial College London, told The Times of London that Britain is likely to move to a situation where the disease can be managed by vaccinations rather than “crisis measures” such as lockdowns. New data shows the latest virus surge in the U.K. has eased, with the number of people testing positive falling in most parts of the country. With almost 74% of U.K. adults now fully vaccinated, the government plans to expand the program to teenagers.