North Carolina man accepts plea for venomous snake’s escape

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A snake collector whose escaped zebra cobra caused a frenzy for days this summer in a North Carolina neighborhood has pleaded guilty to a charge. Nearly 40 other misdemeanor charges against Christopher Gifford of Raleigh were dropped as part of his plea agreement Friday in court. He pleaded guilty to failing to report the missing venomous snake back in November. Authorities captured it in late June. The agreement requires Gifford to pay over $13,000 in restitution and give up his snakes. Gifford says what he did was a “huge mistake” and that he’s trying to fix what happened.