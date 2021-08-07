After days at sea, some migrants reach Italy, others wait

ROME (AP) — A German charity boat carrying 257 rescued migrants has docked in Sicily after Italian authorities granted permission. But a French humanitarian vessel with 549 aboard still awaited an assigned port six days after the start of rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea. After several days in limbo, Sea-Watch 3 sailed into port at Trapani, western Sicily, on Saturday. Among the migrants aboard were 70 minors. Italy appealed to the European Union earlier in the week to press fellow EU nations to take some of the thousands of asylum-seekers who have arrived in the country in recent months. But similar past appeals for EU solidarity have largely gone unheeded., and