Activists form human chain demanding exit from coal mining

LUETZERATH, Germany (AP) — About 2,500 people have demonstrated in western Germany for a quick halt to coal mining in the region, where a village could be bulldozed to make way for a mine. Participants in Saturday’s protest formed a 2.5-mile-long human chain between the threatened village of Luetzerath and nearby Keyenberg. Luetzerath stands a few hundred yards away from a vast pit where German utility giant RWE is extracting lignite coal to burn in nearby power plants. Coal mining is due to end in Germany by 2038, but environmentalists say it needs to stop at least 10 years earlier if the country is to play its part in limiting global warming.