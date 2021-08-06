Thousands more flee fires in Greece amid heat wave

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of people living in Greece have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as firefighters battle to stop the flames from reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites. On the nearby island of Evia, the coast guard evacuated hundreds of residents and vacationers by sea as dozens of fires burned across the country for a third day. Traffic was halted early Friday on the main highway connecting Athens to northern Greece as crews tried to use the road as a firebreak before water-dropping planes resumed flights at first light. But sparks and burning pine cones carried the fire across the highway at several points.