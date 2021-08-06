Thai police investigating death of foreign woman in Phuket

BANGKOK (AP) — An investigation is underway in Thailand after the body of a Swiss woman was found at a secluded spot on the southern island of Phuket. Thai media reported that the woman’s partially clothed body was lying face down in a rock crevice near a waterfall and appeared to have been concealed by a sheet. Personal documents nearby showed she was 57 years old. The circumstances of the death weren’t immediately clear, but a Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a message that the foreign minister has contacted the Swiss ambassador to express his condolences “on the murder of a Swiss woman in Phuket.” He said the Phuket governor has promised an immediate investigation and autopsy.