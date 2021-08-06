Thai officials raise security after Swiss woman found dead

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai authorities have ordered heightened security measures on the resort island of Phuket after the discovery of the body of a 57-year-old Swiss tourist. Police said the woman’s partially clad body was found face down in water in a rock crevice near a waterfall Thursday afternoon by an island resident. A police official in Phuket told a Thai television station that it appeared the woman did not die of natural causes. At a news conference in Bangkok on Friday, the national police spokesman said investigators were still awaiting autopsy results to determine a cause of death.