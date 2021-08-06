Sirens in northern Israel warn of attack from Lebanon

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli army says sirens in northern Israel are warning of new attacks from over the border with Lebanon. The statement Friday said sirens sounded before noon in the southern foothills of Mount Hermon near the Lebanese border. The report comes after several days of fire over the border, including rare Israeli airstrikes on what the army said are launch sites. A Lebanese army official said the military had no confirmation yet of rockets fired from Lebanon.