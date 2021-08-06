Biden nudges Senate over ‘historic’ $1T infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is praising the Senate for edging the bipartisan infrastructure plan closer to passage. Biden on Friday compared the “historic investment” to building the transcontinental railroad or the interstate highway system — lofty themes he has touched on before as he nudges Congress along. He says the public works projects being unleashed will be powered by good-paying, blue-collar jobs. The president’s nod of encouragement comes as the Senate stalled out overnight, unable to expedite the process toward votes. Some senators wanted more chances to amend the 2,700-page package and and some opponents balked at the price tag. A key vote is now set for Saturday.