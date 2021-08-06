Romance fiction award withdrawn for novel about war veteran

NEW YORK (AP) — The Romance Writers of America has withdrawn an award for a novel widely criticized for its sympathetic portrait of a cavalry officer who participated in the slaughter of Lakota Indians at the Battle of Wounded Knee. On July 31, RWA judges gave Karen Witemeyer’s “At Love’s Command” the Vivian Award for best romance book “with religious or spiritual elements.” Witemeyer’s book centers on Matthew Hanger, a veteran from the 1890 massacre whose Christian faith helps him reconcile with the past. News of the award for “At Love’s Command” was greeted on social media with anger and disbelief.