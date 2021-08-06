Lisa Loeb and fellow Brown University alumni musicalize 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Group reunions on Zoom have rarely been the fuel for good art. But one has created a musical, actually 10, to be precise. Grammy Award-winner Lisa Loeb was inspired to capture the weirdness, wonder and horror of 2020 during a Brown University online reunion. She tapped dozens of her fellow alumni to create “Together Apart,” a collection of 10 mini-musicals that capture a year online. There are stories about speed-dating during the pandemic, elementary school taught through Zoom, a pair of divorcees forced to become roommates, moms struggling through quarantine and a family game night that spins out of control.