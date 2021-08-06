India, China pull back forces from another part of border

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian and Chinese soldiers have pulled back from another area along their disputed border as part of moves to lower tensions amid a 15-month standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes. An Indian army statement Friday said the disengagement process was carried out over the past two days in eastern Ladakh’s Gogra area and the troops were now in their respective permanent bases. There was no immediate comment from the Chinese side. Both countries have stationed tens of thousands of soldiers backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along the de facto border. Last year, 20 Indian troops were killed in a clash with Chinese soldiers, while China said it lost four soldiers.