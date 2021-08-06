Hiroshima marks 76th anniversary of US atomic bombing

TOKYO (AP) — Hiroshima on Friday marked the 76th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing, as the mayor of the Japanese city urged global leaders to unite to eliminate nuclear weapons, just as they are united against the coronavirus. Kazumi Matsui also renewed his demand that his own government “immediately” sign and ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who apologized for inadvertently skipping his pledge to achieve a nuclear-free world, said he has no intention of signing it. The U.S. atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945 destroyed the city, killing 140,000 people.