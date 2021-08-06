Biden taps major donors for Argentina and Switzerland envoys

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating two major Democratic donors to serve as ambassadors to Argentina and Switzerland. The White House announced Friday that Biden has picked LGBT rights activist and philanthropist Scott Miller to serve as his administration’s envoy to Bern and trial lawyer Marc Stanley to serve in Buenos Aires. The U.S. ambassador to Switzerland also serves as ambassador to Liechtenstein. Miller, a former account vice president at UBS Wealth Management in Denver, and his husband, Tim Gill, are prominent philanthropists and generous backers of Democratic candidates and causes. Stanley, a prominent Dallas attorney, was chairman for the Lawyers for Biden arm of the 2020 campaign.