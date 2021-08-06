Global stock markets mixed ahead of US jobs report

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mixed as investors wait for U.S. jobs data for an update on how coronavirus flareups are affecting the world’s biggest economy. London opened flat while Frankfurt gained in early trading. Shanghai declined, Tokyo rose and Hong Kong was unchanged. Wall Street futures were little changed as investors awaited Labor Department data on July hiring for signs of how renewed anti-disease controls might affect hiring and wages. The benchmark S&P 500 index gained Thursday after investors were encouraged by a decline in U.S. unemployment claims.