Arrest in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say the rider of an unlicensed electric scooter involved in the hit-and-run death of “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes was well aware he hit her and fled to a repair shop afterward seeking to fix damages on the vehicle. That’s according to a criminal complaint made public Friday. Brian Boyd was arrested Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to yield to a pedestrian. There was no immediate response to a message left with Boyd’s attorney.