Amnesty calls for probe into killings of militants in Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — A global human rights watchdog has urged Egyptian judicial authorities to investigate what appear to have been extra-judicial killings of militants by the military in the country’s restive northern Sinai Peninsula. Amnesty International released a statement on Thursday commenting on a video released earlier this week by Egypt’s armed forces, where troops appear to be hunting down and killing alleged militants in Sinai’s desert. Egypt has been battling militants in the northern Sinai for years. Violence and instability there intensified after the 2013 military ouster of Mohammed Morsi, an elected but divisive Islamist president, amid nationwide protests against his brief rule.