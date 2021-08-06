42 migrants feared dead as boat capsizes off Western Sahara

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish activist says 42 migrants, including 30 women and eight children, are believed to have died when their boat capsized in rough seas shortly after departing the coastal town of Dakhla, in Western Sahara. Helena Maleno, founder of the migrant rights group Walking Borders, said late Thursday that she had spoken to one of 10 survivors who claimed to have lost two children in the accident. The migrants were trying to reach Spain’s Canary Islands in the Atlantic. Moroccan officials in Dakhla could not be immediately reached for official confirmation.