4 passengers stabbed on underground train in Tokyo

4 passengers stabbed on underground train in TokyoNew
TOKYO (AP) — A man with a knife has stabbed four passengers on an underground train in Tokyo and has been arrested after fleeing. NHK public television says two of the four passengers were seriously injured. It says the suspect left his knife behind when he fled and was later arrested by police. The railway company says the stabbing occurred near Tokyo’s Seijogakuen station. Police are refusing to comment and no other details are immediately available.