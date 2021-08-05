Senators wrapping up $1T infrastructure bill, voting ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are wrapping up work on the bipartisan infrastructure plan, with talks underway Thursday to expedite consideration of the nearly $1 trillion proposal. The Senate has processed nearly two dozen amendments to the 2,700-page proposal, with more on tap. None has substantially changed the framework of the public works package, which would sent money to virtually every state in the nation as part of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure priorities. One piece of information still needed for the Senate votes is a cost assessment from the Congressional Budget Office. Voting on the bill seems likely to push into Saturday.