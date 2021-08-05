Troops patrol Kashmir on anniversary of statehood revocation

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Government forces are patrolling much of Indian-controlled Kashmir and ordered shops and businesses to remain open to foil a planned strike by separatists on the second anniversary of India’s revocation of the disputed region’s semi-autonomy. Troops placed steel barricades and razor wire across many roads, bridges and intersections. Some shops and businesses remained shut in Srinagar, the region’s main city. In the city’s main business center, men escorted by police officers used iron rods and bricks to break locks on some shuttered shops. Two years ago, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist-led government stripped the region of its statehood and scrapped its separate constitution.