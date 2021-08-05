Texas water park chemical leak blamed on filtration system

SPRING, Texas (AP) — A Texas water park says a chemical exposure that sent dozens of people to hospitals was caused by “improper installation” of a water filtration system. Six Flags officials said Wednesday that a third-party service company improperly installed the system at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, causing pool-sanitizing chemicals to be released in an outdoor kiddie pool area on July 17. About 30 people were hospitalized as a result, and 200 people have joined a lawsuit against Six Flags, which owns the water park. Six Flags did not identify the company that installed the system. The park was reopening to the public Thursday.