NJ schools K-12 to wear masks, governor to announce

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy is set to announce that New Jersey students from kindergarten to 12th grade and staff members will be required to wear masks in schools when the new year begins in a few weeks. Murphy, a Democrat seeking reelection this year, will formally announce the decision Friday, according to his spokesperson. The decision to require masks is an about-face from just a few weeks ago when Murphy said it would take a “deterioration” of COVID-19 data to require masks.