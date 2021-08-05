Mexico to be site of Venezuelan government-opposition talks

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico will host a new round of talks between Venezuela’s government and that country’s opposition with Norway mediating. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday that Mexico offered to be the site of talks expected to begin Aug. 13 between representatives of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition. He did not provide additional details. López Obrador said Mexico is “looking for dialogue and agreement between the parties.” Previous attempts at dialogue in 2019 in Oslo and Barbados failed to bring the sides to agreement, as did talks in the Dominican Republic in 2017 and 2018.