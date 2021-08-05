Iran swears in new hard-line president amid regional tension

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has sworn in Ebrahim Raisi, a protégé of the country’s supreme leader, as its new president. The inauguration on Thursday completes hard-liners’ dominance of all branches of government in the Islamic Republic. Raisi is a former judiciary chief known for his distrust of the West. He takes the reins at a tense time. Iran’s indirect talks with the U.S. to salvage Tehran’s landmark 2015 nuclear deal have stalled. Washington maintains crippling sanctions on the country and regional hostilities simmer. Raisi won a landslide victory in an election that disqualified his strongest challengers and saw the lowest voter turnout in the nation’s history.