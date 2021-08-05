Forest fires rage in Greece, threaten Olympics birthplace

LIMNI, Greece (AP) — Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. One of the major fires was burning in the southern Greek region of the Peloponnese near ancient Olympia, where the Olympics were held every four years from 776 B.C. for more than a millennium. Citizens Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis said firefighters had waged “an all-night battle” to protect the archaeological site and prevent the flames from reaching it.