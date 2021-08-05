Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire has engulfed a Northern California town, leveling much of the downtown and several homes. The Dixie Fire tore through the Greenville on Wednesday evening, destroying businesses and homes in the town that dates to the Gold Rush. A photographer on assignment for The Associated Press described seeing a gas station, hotel and local bar burned to the ground in the town of 800 people. The three-week-old fire has grown to over 428 square miles across Plumas and Butte counties. Fire spokesman Mitch Matlow says the trees, grass and brush were so dry that any ember would start a new fire.