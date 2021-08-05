EXPLAINER: How Cuomo might be impeached, removed from office

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is increasingly looking like he could be impeached and removed from office over sexual harassment allegations. The state last impeached a governor nearly 108 years ago in a process that has some parallels and some important differences to the procedures the U.S. Congress uses for impeaching presidents. Cuomo could be forced to step aside temporarily even before a trial in an an Impeachment Court made up of senators and judges. Cuomo has vowed to stay in office, rejecting the allegations against him as either fabricated or a misunderstanding of gestures intended to convey warmth.