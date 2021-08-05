Biden seeks to boost fuel economy to thwart Trump rollback

DETROIT (AP) — The Biden administration wants automakers to raise gas mileage and cut tailpipe pollution between now and model year 2026. It also has won a voluntary commitment from the industry that electric vehicles would make up roughly half of U.S. sales by 2030. The moves are big steps toward President Joe Biden’s pledge to cut emissions and battle climate change as he pushes to shift the nation away from internal combustion engines and toward battery-powered vehicles. Both the regulatory standards and the voluntary goal will be included in an executive order that Biden plans to sign Thursday.