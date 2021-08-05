World stocks rise with eyes on US economic recovery

SINGAPORE (AP) — World stocks are edging higher as traders await more guidance on the U.S. economic recovery. France’s CAC 40 picked up 0.5% to 6,782.92 in early trading while Germany’s DAX added 0.2% to 15,722.35. Wall Street was set for a slightly higher open. Employment is in the spotlight, with payroll processor ADP saying that the U.S. private sector added 330,000 jobs in July, which fell short of analysts’ expectations. The U.S. Labor Department will release a more comprehensive jobs report on Friday. Economists are projecting that U.S. employers added 700,000 jobs in July, bringing the national unemployment rate down to 5.7% from 5.9%, according to FactSet.