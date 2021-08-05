Appeals court upholds murder conviction of ex-Dallas officer

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas appeals court has upheld the murder conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. A panel of three state judges on Thursday ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting of Botham Jean. The decision means Guyger will continue to serve her 10-year prison sentence. It largely dashes the 32-year-old’s hopes of having her 2019 conviction overturned. Under her current sentence, Guyger will become eligible for parole in 2024.