$45M mansion sale reflects hot Hawaii real estate market

HONOLULU (AP) — A San Francisco investment banker has sold his Maui mansion to a retired hedge fund CEO and his Hollywood actress wife for $45 million. The cash sale of the eight-bedroom oceanfront residence reflects a hot market where the median price of a Maui home tops $1.1 million. According to Adam Weiss and Barret Swatek’s real estate agent, the price of the home they purchased is the second-highest in Hawaii. The most expensive single-family residence sold for $46.1 million on Kauai in 2018. But that home is on more than 15 acres, while the Maui property sits on less than an acre.