Will McConnell lift roadblock of Biden for infrastructure?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell had vowed to be “100% focused” on stopping President Joe Biden’s agenda. But when it comes to the bipartisan infrastructure plan, McConnell has been acting and voting like a lawmaker ready to set aside his reputation as a roadblock for one of the Democratic president’s chief legislative priorities, a roughly $1 trillion public works bill. Some colleagues say McConnell simply likes the bill and that his state would benefit from the federal investments. Others say McConnell thinks the bill could help some of the Republicans in contested elections next year if they pass it and send government aid to their states.