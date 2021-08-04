Wildfires burn for a 7th day in coastal areas of Turkey

MARMARIS, Turkey (AP) — Wildfires are still burning in Mediterranean hot spots on their seventh day, prompting the evacuation of at least one more neighborhood. Scorching heat, low humidity and strong winds have fed the fires, leaving eight people dead. Villagers have had to evacuate their homes and livestock as their trees burned, while local and international tourists had to flee by boats and cars. Fires continued on Wednesday in six locations in the seaside province of Mugla, local forestry officials said. Another Antalya neighborhood was evacuated as of Wednesday morning. Neighboring Greece is also tackling its own fires in the capital and elsewhere. The heatwave is forecast to continue in Turkey and Greece until the end of the week.