UK to rollout COVID-19 vaccines to 16 and 17 year olds

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. is to offer coronavirus vaccines to 16 and 17-year-olds after the independent body of scientists that makes recommendations over the rollout changed its advice. The four nations of the U.K. all accepted the change in advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization for healthy 16 to 17-year-olds to be offered a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which has already been approved by Britain’s medical regulator for use for anyone aged 12 and over. The change means another 1.4 million people across the U.K. will be eligible for a first dose of vaccine.