Rights group urges Western firms to stop Belarus TV ads

BERLIN (AP) — A German-Swiss group that campaigns for human rights in Belarus is calling on Western companies to stop buying advertising airtime on the authoritarian country’s state broadcasters. Libereco said major consumer goods companies such as Procter & Gamble, Nestle and Mars were among the top advertisers on Belarusian state TV, according to a week-long analysis of primetime ads last month. Swiss food and drinks giant Nestle said that it complies “with all applicable laws and sanctions” but that it has already significantly reduced its advertising budget for Belarus. Sandoz, a subsidiary of Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis, said it was carefully monitoring developments in Belarus and would ”evaluate the situation accordingly.”