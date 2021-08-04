Report: Pandemic a role in Kentucky’s record overdose deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A state report says fatal drug overdoses surged nearly 50% last year in Kentucky and that isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was a “major contributing factor.” The report notes that more than 1,964 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2020, easily eclipsing the state’s prior record level of fatal drug overdoses. It says the surge also mirrored a national increase in overdose deaths. The report was issued Tuesday by the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and the Office of Drug Control Policy.