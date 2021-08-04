Red Cross questions Lithuania on trying to block migrants

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — The Red Cross is warning that Lithuania’s decision to turn away immigrants attempting to cross in from neighboring Belarus does not comply with international law. Egle Samuchovaite, program director for the Lithuanian Red Cross, told The Associated Press that “push backs of people seeking asylum are not compatible with the Geneva Convention on Refugee Status, the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights and other human rights” accords. Border officials said another 35 people crossed into Lithuania illegally on Wednesday, but that was significantly lower than previous days. Lithuania accuses Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko of sending a surge of Asian migrants across the border in retaliation for EU sanctions placed on his country.