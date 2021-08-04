Real estate heir Durst expected to testify at murder trial

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — New York real estate heir Robert Durst is expected to take the stand at his Los Angeles County murder trial on Thursday. The 78-year-old was expected to make the rare move for a defendant in a murder case and begin testimony on Wednesday, but the prosecution was still cross-examining another defense witness when court ended for the day. His testimony is now expected to begin Thursday, and could last several days. Durst took the stand in his 2003 Texas murder trial, and was acquitted. He is charged with killing his friend Susan Berman in 2000. He has pleaded not guilty.