Olympics carry a question: What does it mean to be Japanese?

TOKYO (AP) — Rising NBA star Rui Hachimura led the Japanese team as a flag bearer. Tennis star Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron. The racial diversity Japan showcased at the Olympic opening ceremony also highlights its lack in Japanese society. The population of people with multiracial and cultural backgrounds continues to rise through more international marriages and an influx of foreign workers, but tolerance to diversity still lags in a country that values homogeneity and conformity. Children from mixed race families in Japan are often bullied.