Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says one of its police officers has died after being stabbed during a burst of violence at a transit center outside the building, and a suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene. The Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was temporarily placed on lockdown after a man attacked the officer on a bus platform shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Woodrow Kusse, the chief of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, said the ensuing violence included a volley of gunshots and resulted in “several casualties.” The suspect was identified by multiple law enforcement officials as 27-year-old Austin William Lanz of Georgia. The circumstances and motive remain unclear.