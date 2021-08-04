Mexico to call out national guard to protect gas trucks

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says he will call on the National Guard to protect gas delivery trucks after drivers and crews went on strike to protest government price controls. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday he will not back down, and compared the battle to his 2019 offensive against fuel thieves. Crews that distribute LP gas in Mexico’s capital went on strike Tuesday after the government imposed price controls on the fuel that most Mexicans use to cook and heat water. Independent distribution trucks and their crews blocked entrances and vandalized trucks at gas tank farms, saying price controls will hurt their earnings.