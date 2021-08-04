How to chop remodeling costs when wood prices are high

Wood prices have skyrocketed over the last year, leaving would-be home renovators deciding whether to wait out the high costs or move forward on a project that’s more expensive than it would have been a year ago. By mid-July, prices had dropped to just double their April 2020 levels, but whether the decrease will continue and when lower prices will reach homeowners isn’t yet clear. Using recycled or discounted materials, building cost variability into your contract and carefully considering how you budget for the project can help you avoid overpaying.